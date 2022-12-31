Iran foreign ministry to hold specialized forum on General Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that it will organize a specialized forum on the role of General Qassem Soleimani in combating terrorism.

The first meeting of the scientific and research gatherings focused on delineating the activities of the great commander of Islam and Iran, martyr Qassem Soleimani, dubbed “The Specialized Forum on Fighting Terrorism and Extremism in the West Asia Region”, will be held at the Center for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday December 31, 2022 with the presence of guests and attendees from different Iranian institutions and bodies, according to the Public Relations of the Iranian foreign ministry.

During this meeting, the fight on terror and the key role of martyred general Soleimani in the fight on terror in the West Asia region will be discussed from different perspectives including its field, legal and international aspects.

Iran is preparing for commemorating the third martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by the United States at the Baghdad airport in the early days of 2020.



Hamidreza Moqadamfar, who is in charge of the popular campaign for the third anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, has said that Iran will hold a national commemorative ceremony on the occasion of the third anniversary of the assassination of the commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

The ceremony will be held at the Grand Mosalla Mosque of Tehran on January 3.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Moqadamfar said the ceremony will include various programs including grassroots campaigns aimed at commemorating the assassination of General Soleimani.

The programs include recitation of the Holy Quran, reading of General Soleimani’s will, book donation, performing religious prayers, and media activities, he explained.

Moqadamfar also said the word “soul-sacrificing” has been chosen as the motto for the ceremony.

“Haj Qassem Soleimani sought to elevate the Islamic revolution and considered Iran a shrine. He considered Iran to be the owner of the holy shrines and he believed that if Iran is damaged, many holy shrines will be damaged,” Moqadamfar said, according to Mehr News.

He added, “He is always alive. He is a national hero and a hero of the Islamic Ummah and will remain a hero. He has forever become a role model for free-thinking people.”