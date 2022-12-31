Leader: Late Mesbah was incredibly intelligent, creative

TEHRAN- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday called Ayatollah Mohammad Taghi Mesbah Yazdi highly incredibly intelligent and creative.

“The late Mohammad Taghi Mesbah Yazdi possessed distinctive traits,” the Leader said in an address to the second international conference honoring the late ayatollah.

The second international congress commemorating Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi took place on Saturday in Tehran in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi, a few intellectuals, military brass, and national authorities.

“Remembering Mr. Mesbah is one of the duties,” the Leader declared. “Retaining his legacy entails keeping his manner alive.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi as a person possessing distinctive qualities.

The Leader listed his exceptional qualities as being very knowledgeable, smart and innovative thinker, clear speaker, unending and exclusive motivation, good and outstanding behavior, and spirituality.

"Death is for everyone, but his path should continue and it should not be closed," underlined Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Leader of the Revolution stated that "his views should be uncovered and publicized via his works."

As an Iranian Shia theologian, philosopher, and political theorist, Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi was the spiritual head of the “Front of Islamic Revolution Stability” who passed away on January 1, 2021.

Ayatollah Mesbah regarded a loyal Hezbollah advocate: Nasrallah

Addressing the congress, Hezbollah chief Seyed Hassan Nasrallah also stated that Ayatollah Mesbah was one of the most ardent supporters of the Lebanese Resistance.

“In the Islamic world, Ayatollah Mesbah possesses a distinctive and remarkable personality. Seminaries recognize him as a forward-thinking philosopher,” Nasrallah stated in his message to the conference.

“He was a forerunner in the preservation of Islam and the Islamic Revolution,” the message read.

Nasrallah pointed out, “He used to come to Lebanon and meet with us. He used to go to the border points and talk to the Resistance forces.”

“Mesbah was a godly man. His emotional connection to Hezbollah was quite strong, as he revealed and explained in his words. We gave him our whole support,” Nasrallah said.