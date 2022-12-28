Leader has stressed no one should be hurt in riots: IRGC

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Wednesday that Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has reiterated multiple times to IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami to avoid clashes with rioters that may end in injury or casualties.

Speaking at a ceremony remembering generals and commanders who lost their lives during Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1980s, General Sharif said the Leader underscored on the necessity of reducing clashes to minimum and no one should get hurt as a result

“The Leader said those killed or martyred in the streets will make sworn enemies thrilled,” the IRGC spokesman added.

Referring to the recent disturbances in certain cities that started around mid-September, he stated that “such events took place because the enemies as well as the deceived persons were not aware of audaciousness of Iranian nation and prudence of the leaders of Revolution, namely, Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei.”

Comparing Iran before and after the Islamic Revolution regarding breakthrough in various fields, he noted, “U.S. and then-USSR officials in cahoots with their regional supporters believed that the Islamic Revolution would collapse when the former Iraqi despot Saddam Hussein waged a full-fledged war against the Revolution but currently, Iran is an influential actor in the world especially on the shores of the Mediterranean under the guidance and tutelage of the late Imam Khomeini, Ayatollah Khamenei and pure blood of martyrs and tireless warriors.”

While talking about the fulfillment of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's promises over the elimination of Daesh in less than three months, the IRGC spokesman underlined that “the enemy created Daesh in a bid to deal a blow to the Islamic Revolution but instead received a crushing response which made them shocked and numb due to the Leader’s prudence and IRGC forces’ courage.”

Daesh no longer launches propaganda or have the state-of-the-art weapons and facilities, he added.

He emphasized, “Today, the American and European officials along with their regional allies, who examined themselves against the will of the Islamic Revolution and yielded nothing but dismal failure, cannot regard the move as an eye-opener. However, they would make a huge miscalculation in the light of any similar events.”