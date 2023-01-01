TEDPIX drops 26,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 26,119 points to 1.564 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 12.887 billion securities worth 69.993 trillion rials (about $184 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 17,319 points, and the second market’s index lost 58,196 points.

TEDPIX has risen 87,603 points (6.22 percent) to 1.496 million points in the previous Iranian calendar month Azar (ended on December 21, 2022).

MA/MA