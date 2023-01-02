Ayatollah Khamenei outlines the novelty of Iran political system

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, met Monday with some of the members of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said the new idea of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the establishment of a government based on religious tenets and popular support.

The Leader spoke of the Islamic associations as being one of the assets of the Islamic Republic and said that they have unique missions, according to a readout of the meeting put out by khamenei.ir. The Leader emphasized that persistence, consistence, having an influence on one’s environment, and explaining the new idea brought by the Islamic Republic are some of the tasks that the Islamic associations need to undertake.

Ayatollah Khamenei honored the memory of the late Hujjat al-Islam, Dr. Eje’i, who was one of the founders of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe. He also expressed his appreciation for the activities of young students who have new, revolutionary views. The Leader stated, “Islamic associations were established with two goals in mind, to strengthen the foundations of its members’ thoughts and beliefs, and to influence their surrounding environment. However, the Islamic associations abroad also have another mission, and that is to introduce the fundamental, central thoughts of the Islamic Republic.”

The Leader of the Revolution believes that explaining the principles of the Islamic Republic, which includes the connection and relationship between Republic and Islam, to be a vital task. He explained, “The new idea brought by the Islamic Republic is that religious principles and faith are also influential in the formation of a government in addition to the people’s role.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also deems it necessary to update the Islamic associations in accordance with the present-day situation whilst maintaining their principles and foundations. He added, “Some principles and concepts are constant and eternal, such as the "principle of justice," which has existed for thousands of years and never becomes obsolete. But it is possible to bring about changes and use new ways in administering justice.”

The Leader of the Revolution said that the issue of science and scientific progress has been a common discourse in the country in recent years. He also expressed his admiration for the holding of a scientific convention during the current conference of the Islamic Students Associations in Europe. The Leader stressed the fact that, “The issue of scientific progress and crossing scientific boundaries should not be forgotten, and it should not be imagined that paying attention to religious and revolutionary issues leads to scientific advancement being neglected.”

In the beginning of this meeting, the Leader’s representative in the Islamic Students Associations in Europe, Hujjat al-Islam Ahmad Vaezi, presented a report on the activities and programs of these associations.



