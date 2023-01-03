Ardabil to host intl. tourism events

TEHRAN – The northwestern province of Ardabil is scheduled to host two international tourism events during 2023, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Two international events will be held in Ardabil province in 2023 with the participation of ambassadors and tourism ministers of ECO member countries, Hassan Mohammadi Adib explained on Tuesday.

ECO member ambassadors will gather in Ardabil before the Iranian new year in March for the first international event, he added.

In this event, some ECO’s upcoming plans will be reviewed, which is an excellent time for Ardabil to prepare for the second event of the tourism ministers' meeting, he noted.

During these events, the participants will tour the province and its tourist attractions with media teams and members of several international tourism organizations, he stated.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, was selected as the cultural capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AM

