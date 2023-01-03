Two coaches shortlisted for Iran football hotseat: report

TEHRAN – Amir Ghalenoei and Farhad Majidi have been reportedly shortlisted to take charge of Iran national football team.

Iran were headed by Carlos Queiroz in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but the federation has not yet renewed the Portuguese coach’s contract.

Now, the federation is going to find the new head coach for the National Team.

Ghalenoei currently leads Iranian club Gol Gohar, while Majidi heads Emirati club Al-Ittihad Kalba.

The federation has not yet confirmed the news but media reports suggest that the two coaches are main candidates to lead Team Melli.

Iran will have to participate at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will start in June.