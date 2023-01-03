Iran censures Ben-Gvir’s visit to al Aqsa mosque

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the visit by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the al Aqsa mosque compound in al-Quds on Tuesday, saying al-Quds will remain the eternal capital of Palestine.

“The united al-Quds is the permanent capital of the country of Palestine and any desecration of the holy sites of Palestine including al-Quds is an open violation of international regulations and an insult to the values and sanctities of the Muslims of the world and it will draw reaction from Muslim nations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.

Praising the resistance of the Palestinian people, Kanaani warned against the “adventurous and provocative moves of the new cabinet of the occupying Zionist regime.”

He insisted that liberation of Palestine, including the holy Quds, remains as the first priority of the Islamic world and suggested it is the “duty of all freedom-seeking people of the world, especially Muslim nations and governments, to act ‘unitedly’ in defending al-Quds and countering the invasive measures of the Zionist regime.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also urged all international bodies, including the United Nations, to abide by their duties in this regard and prevent invasions and “barbaric acts” by the “racist Zionist regime” against Palestinian people and sanctities of Muslims.