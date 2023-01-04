TEHRAN - Iran national football team need further young players and there is no time to waste.

Team Melli were the oldest out of any team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with an average age of 28.9.

If the team want to make a better performance in the upcoming World Cup than they did in Qatar's World Cup, they need to build a new team.



Only five members of the 2022 World Cup squad will be aged 30 or below come 2026 — with only Saeid Ezatolahi and Majid Hosseini being able to consider themselves as members of the current starting XI.The talented players like Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Abolfazl Jalali, Mohammad Omri, Mehdi Ghaedi, Omid Noorafkan, Sina Asadbeigi, Mohammad Mohebbi and Alireza Koushkei must be injected into the team.

Team Melli's next coach, should not be afraid of putting aside big names like Mehdi Taremi, Ehsan Hajisafi, Vahid Amiri, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Karim Ansarifard, Ramin Rezaeian and Mehrdad Mohammadi.



Iran football needs fresh blood.