General Soleimani’s memoir “I Feared Nothing” published in Spanish 

TEHRAN – Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s memoir “I Feared Nothing” (“A Nada le Temia”) has been published in Spanish.

The book, which covers the Quds Force chief’s memories until 1978, was launched on Tuesday in Madrid during a special ceremony held at the Iranian Culture Center to commemorate the third anniversary of his assassination.

Iranian cultural attaché Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi, Ambassador Hassan Qasqavi and a group of Spanish cultural figures attended the meeting.

Ahmadi read a message sent to the meeting by Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili.

Esmaeili thanked the Iranian Culture Center for its contributions to the publication of the book and said, “I hope this great book will lead the conscious hearts and aware consciences across the world towards freedom, sincerity and the hatred of oppression.”

The original edition of “I Feared Nothing” was published by the School of Hajji Qassem in January 2021 on the first anniversary of Soleimani who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The Persian edition was launched at the IRIB International Conference Center during a special meeting attended by Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab.

Zeinab said that her father wrote the book with his injured hand adding, “The book is an account of the life of a man from the heart of a remote village of Kerman [Province] who had recounted some parts of his simple and compelling life story for you before.

“This is the story of the transformation of a man who evolved from living as a shepherd into an exalted position as high as the sky. I would like to inform those people who saw him only in his army uniform how he had grown up, and ‘I Feared Nothing’ is a beginning of a great mission to know an awe-inspiring man.”

The ceremony went on with the unveiling of a note written for the book by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Leader had received a rough copy of the book from Zeinab during his recent meeting with Soleimani’s family.

“Whatever causes us to remember the dear martyr is really soothing and pleasant,” the Leader wrote in his note on December 27, 2020.

“Although he was highly acknowledged by God Who blessed him with a worldly reward due to his pure and exemplary behavior, we also have a duty [to him]. I have not read this book yet, but it seems to be a step in this direction.”

An Arabic translation of “I Feared Nothing” was launched at the 22nd Iraq International Book Fair in Baghdad in June 2021.

Photo: Covers of the Spanish edition of General Qassem Soleimani’s memoir “I Feared Nothing”.

MMS/YAW