Tehran, Minsk to deepen cooperation in water management

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus discussed ways to expand technological cooperation in the field of water management.

In a meeting between Dmitry Koltsov, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Belarus to Iran, and Vahid Haddadi-Asl, the Iranian deputy science minister for international affairs, the two sides also emphasized the need to deepen ties in the oil and gas sector, ILNA reported.

During the meeting, Haddadi-Asl referred to Iran’s achievements in science and technology, saying that the country is currently ranked fifteenth in the world in terms of scientific progress.

“We are seeking to broaden relations with friendly countries, especially with neighboring countries,” he added.

Referring to the fact that Iran is located in a semi-arid climate, he said that the country is willing to benefit from the experiences of Belarus in water management.

Since ancient times, Iran has been constantly struggling with water shortage, which caused the creation of qanats, so people actually accepted that water is scarce in the country.

But for several years, along with the industrial and agricultural development, it seems that the available water resources have been used unbridled, and the result is being on the verge of a water crisis.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society estimates that 4.8 million people are at medium to high risk of drought-related impacts, mostly in remote and rural areas of the provinces.

Unfortunately, over 70 percent of the country is suffering from severe drought. The severity of the drought is devastating in areas such as the Zagros, which is both a source of water and natural habitats, Hassan Akbari, deputy head of natural environment and biodiversity of the Department of Environment, has said.

Roadmap being drawn up

In November 2022, Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber announced that Tehran and Minsk are drawing up a roadmap to develop economic and commercial ties.

Mokhber made the remarks after a meeting with Belarussian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Tehran.

“The will of the two countries is developing economic ties in different areas, and one of the issues that were decided in this meeting was to activate the private sector of the two countries by the houses of the chamber of Iran and Belarus.”

He added, “Today it was agreed that foreign ministers of Iran and Belarus and heads of joint commissions follow these issues seriously.”

Mokhber went on to say that Iran and Belarus have great potential in areas of commerce, transit, energy, and industry.

The two sides also can share technical knowledge.

The vice president also said Iran and Belarus are determined to promote political and economic interactions. “Political relationship between Iran and Belarus is at a good level but it is not commensurate with economic ties and it is decided to increase economic ties to a good level.”

MG

