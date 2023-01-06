Esteghlal likely to part ways with Sa Pinto

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club will likely part ways with their Portuguese head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto.

Sa Pinto took charge of the Iranian giants in June 2022 but has failed to live up to expectations.

Esteghlal have not won in their last three matches. The Blues were held against Mes Rafsanjan and Paykan in Tehran and lost to Tractor in Tabriz.

The Esteghlal Board of Directors will hold a meeting next week to discuss about Sa Pinto’s future.

The titleholders sit fourth in Iran league table, five points behind leaders Persepolis.