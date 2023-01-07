Iran’s exports to U.S. rise 10 folds in 11 months on year

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s exports to the United States registered a 10-fold increase in the first 11 months of 2022 from the same period in 2021, based on the data released by the United States Census Bureau.

As IRNA reported, the U.S. imported commodities worth $11 million from Iran in the first 11 months of this year, while the figure was only $1.1 million in the same period of time in the past year.

According to the mentioned data, the two countries traded $51.3 million worth of goods during January-November which was 38 percent more than the figure in the first 11 months of 2021 when the trade between the two sides amounted to $37.2 million.

The United States Census Bureau’s data shows that the value of U.S. export to Iran also increased 11 percent to $40.3 million in the 11-month period of this year, from $36.8 million in the same time span of the previous year.

