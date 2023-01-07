Oil projects worth $8b to be inaugurated by late March

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has said several semi-finished oil industry projects worth $8 billion in total are scheduled to go operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), Shana reported.

The projects are in a variety of fields including enhancing oil and gas production, boosting gas refining capacity, gas transmission pipelines, petrochemical complexes and gathering associated gases, Oji said in a live televised interview on Friday.

Referring to the president's emphasis on the completion of semi-finished projects and the need to determine their fate as soon as possible, he said that since the beginning of the current government administration, the Oil Ministry has taken serious measures for completing prioritized semi-finished projects across the country.

EF/MA