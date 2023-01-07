TEDPIX gains 18,900 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 18,939 points to 1.598 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 22.383 billion securities worth 109.755 trillion rials (about $288.8 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 17,342 points, and the second market’s index climbed 27,423 points.

TEDPIX lost 68,000 points to 1.579 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the index has risen 87,603 points (6.22 percent) to 1.496 million points in the previous Iranian calendar month Azar (ended on December 21).

MA/MA