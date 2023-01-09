Export from North Khorasan rises 194% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from North Khorasan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 194 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Abbas Baqeri, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, said that over 153,000 tons of products worth $108.954 million were exported from the province in the said nine-month period, indicating also 248 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named petrochemical products, steel sections, aluminum ingots, sponge sheets, plastic products, tomato paste, mineral water, saffron, concrete block, citric acid, sodium hydroxide, limestone, and granules as the major exported items, and Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Italy and Iraq as the main exported destinations.

The official further announced that more than 76,000 tons of commodities worth $49.7 million were imported to the province in the first nine months of the present year, with 28 percent rise in value and 301 percent growth in weight year on year.

He named flashlight, compressor parts, aluminum stone, frozen chicken meat, molding machines and production line, air conditioner external unit, nickel, fabric, gas meter, charcoal electrode, raw sugar, alumina powder, and rice as the major imported items, and China, Turkey, Germany, and Pakistan as the main sources of imports.

As previously announced by Mehrdad Davoudzadeh, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for commercial affairs and trade promotion, commodities valued at over $173 million were exported from North Khorasan during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022).

Davoudzadeh named Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, India, Turkey, Ukraine, Pakistan, Poland, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Austria, Oman, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Canada as the main destinations to them the products were exported from North Khorasan in the previous year.

Putting the province’s worth of imports at $42 million in the past year, the official further named China, Russia, Sudan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, India, Netherlands, Ethiopia, Denmark, Austria, Oman, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Italy, Turkmenistan, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Azerbaijan and France as the major sources of imports.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 19 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21,2022) up to December 31, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to the IRICA data, Iran exported 97.843 million tons of goods valued at $43.088 billion in the mentioned period, also registering a two-percent increase in weight

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, and film-grade polyethylene were the main exported products in the said time span.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

The Islamic Republic has also imported 28.18 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $44.337 billion in the first 286 days of the present year, with a 14.7-percent growth in value and a 10-percent increase in weight, year on year.

The major items of goods imported into the country in the said period include corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and cell phones, based on the IRICA data.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned period, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

Reportedly, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 17 percent during the mentioned period, as compared to the same time span in the past year.

Iran traded more than 126 million tons of non-oil products worth over $88 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

MA/MA