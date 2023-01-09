7th NDP should focus on expanding economic diplomacy: ICCIMA head

TEHRAN – Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has called on the authorities in charge of developing the country’s seventh five-year National Development Plan (NDP) to focus more on expanding economic diplomacy.

Speaking in a meeting with the chamber’s board of representatives on Sunday, Gholam-Hosein Shafeie referred to the preparation of the seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026) by the government and suggested the formation of a special institution for planning and implementation of the mentioned plan, free from short-term political fluctuations and governments shifts.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, Shafeie emphasized the necessity of paying attention to the seventh NDP as a tool of economic diplomacy to solve crises and rebuild Iran's role in the global economic value chain.

EF/MA