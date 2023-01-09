406km of new railways to go operational in Iran by Mar. 2024

TEHRAN - Kheirollah Khademi, the managing director of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), has said 406 kilometers (km) of railway projects will go operational across the country by March 2024, IRIB reported.

Mentioning the recent inauguration of the 155km Zahedan-Khash railroad in southeastern Iran, Khademi said: “Another 406 kilometers of railway projects will go operational by the end of this [Iranian calendar] year (March 20) and during the next year (ends in March 2024).”

According to the official, the mentioned railways include five prioritized projects that all have reached physical progress between 75 percent and 90 percent.

He stated that there are 3,300 kilometers of railway projects in progress across the country, adding: “We have also about 6,000 kilometers of railway projects in the study stage, which we have not started yet, but they are in the country's development plan.”

