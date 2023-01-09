Transport index increases by 4.6% in railway sector

TEHRAN- The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) said the transport index (TI), which refers to the total number of person-kilometers and ton-kilometers, and is a kind of indicator of the total performance of the country's railways, has grown by 4.6 percent in the country in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Making the remarks in a meeting with the board of directors of the Union of Rail Transport Companies on Sunday, Miad Salehi said, “Despite the country's economic difficulties, the railway sector has taken important steps forward in the first nine months of this year.”

One of the very important matters that was followed up seriously and very good successes have been achieved, is the amendment of the Article 12 implementation procedure. In this regard, the new procedure document has been signed by Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash and Oil Minister Javad Oji, the RAI head announced.

MA/MA