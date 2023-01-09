Iran Agri Show 2023 running in Tehran

TEHRAN - The seventh International Exhibition of Agriculture, Agricultural Machinery and Equipment, Input, and Irrigation Systems (Iran Agri Show 2023) kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday.

Over 350 exhibitors are gathered together in this four-day event to showcase their latest products and services in the field of agriculture and related industries, the portal of Iran’s Agriculture Ministry reported.

As reported, the opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior officials including Agriculture Minister Javad Sadati-Nejad and Head of the Parliament Agriculture Committee Mohammad-Javad Asgari.

