Iran well-prepared for 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran will participate at the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship at the highest level of preparation.

Team Melli took part at the 4 Nations Cup in Krakow, Poland, where the Persians suffered two defeats against Poland (32-27) and Belgium (35-31) and edged past Morocco 29-28.

Iran also beat Asian heavyweights South Korea 32-30 in a friendly match Sunday night.

Team Melli have been drawn along with Chile, Spain and Montenegro in Group A of the2023 IHF Men’s World Championship.

The Persians will meet Chile on Jan. 12 in their opener.

The Championship will be held in Poland and Sweden from Jan. 11 to 29.

Iran Squad:

Mohammad Siavoshi, Ali Rahimi, Omidreza Sarpoushi, Mojtaba Heydarpour, Mohammadreza Oraei, Salaman Barbat, Afshin Sadeghi, Shahab Sadeghzadeh, Vahid Masoudi, Mohammadmehdi Behnamnia, Milad Ghalandari, Pouya Norouzinejhad, Mohammad Kiani, Mehrdad Samsami, Yasin Kabirianjoo, Yadegar Dehkordi, Mehdi Mousavi, Saber Heydari, Mohammadreza Kazemi and Ali Kouhzad

