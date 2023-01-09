90m people visit Mazandaran in nine months

TEHRAN – The northern province of Mazandaran has recorded some 90 million tourist arrivals since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year 1401 (started on March 21, 2022), a local official has said.

However, tourism infrastructure needs to be improved in order to better serve these numbers of tourists, Mehr quoted Ruhollah Solgi as saying on Monday.

This could lead to job creation for the locals and economic prosperity in the region, the official added.

Throughout the year, Mazandaran hosts millions of tourists from all parts of the country due to its many natural sights, such as the forest and the sea.

Sandwiched between the towering Alborz mountain range and the Caspian Sea, Mazandaran has a rich yet turbulent history. An early civilization flourished at the beginning of the first millennium BC in Mazandaran (Tabarestan).

Its insecure eastern and southeastern borders were crossed by Mongol invaders in the 13th and 14th centuries. Cossacks attacked the region in 1668 but were repulsed. It was ceded to the Russian Empire by a treaty in 1723, but the Russians were never secure in their occupation. The area was restored to Iran under the Qajar dynasty.

The northern section of the region consists of lowland alongside the Caspian and upland along the northern slopes of the Alborz Mountains. Marshy backlands dominate the coastal plain, and extensive gravel fans fringe the mountains. The climate is permanently subtropical and humid, with very hot summers.

ABU/AM