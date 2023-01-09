David Wood’s “Papertown Paperchase” comes to Tehran theater 

TEHRAN – Children’s musical play “The Papertown Paperchase” by English writer David Wood went on stage at Tehran’s Honar Hall on Sunday.

Mohammadreza Shahmardi is the director of the play which is being performed by a group of actors and puppeteers, including Fatemeh Khoshsokhan, Majid Zand, Ali Abedi and Gandom Lotfi.

Hossein Fadai-Hossein is the translator of the play originally published in 1976.

In this play, the Salamander, a sort of dragon, is in trouble with the Fire Flies, because he is unable to create a fire by breathing on a pile of sticks.

To redeem himself he is sent on a mission to burn down Papertown.

The paper inhabitants, including the Papertown Crier (a newspaper), the Postman (an envelope), Professor Paperback (a book who runs the bookshop), Mr. Quid (a pound note who is the Bank Manager) and Lady Carrier Bag – gather their resources to meet the threat.

Spike the Pen (the litter collector), Fireman Silver, and even the cheeky Litterbug become involved, and the two petty criminals, Blotch and Carbon, are released to join the forces.

In the end, Salamander, who has fallen for timid little Tishoo, joins the paper people in thwarting the Fire Flies, and Papertown is saved from destruction.

The play was first produced by the Worcester Repertory Company at the Swan Theatre, Worcester for Christmas 1972. Numerous amateur productions and a puppet version have followed.

In a rewritten version, Whirligig Theatre presented the play at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, London, and went on tour in 1984.

Wood writes, “I had always felt that the original version was too long, and welcomed the opportunity to rewrite the play and direct it for the Whirligig Theatre production. It proved to be a spectacular success, with riotous audience participation.”

Photo: A poster for the children’s play “The Papertown Paperchase” by David Wood.

MMS/YAW