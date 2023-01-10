Canada imposes fresh sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN- In response to alleged abuses of human rights, the Canadian government slapped fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday, focusing on two people and three entities.

The Iranians on the blacklist, according to a statement from the Canadian federal government, are Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Vahid Yaminpour and member of Guardian Council Mohsen Qomi.

Qomi is also a member of Iran’s Press Supervisory Board as well as the country’s Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution.

The Press Supervisory Board, the 15 Khordad Foundation, and the Persian-language Iran daily are the sanctioned entities.

The targeted people and organizations have been charged by Canada with "complicity" in the "repression" of riots that erupted following the death of young Mahsa Amini on September 16.

These demonstrations quickly descended into rioting that left dozens of security personnel dead across and resulted in destruction of public property.

Prior to the actions on Monday, Canada had put restrictions under the claims of human rights abuses against hundreds of Iranian people and organizations.

Iranian officials have already excoriated Canada and other Western states for their sanctions and double-standard approaches towards unrest in Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has asserted that its citizens have the right to peaceful demonstrations, but it has made it clear that anybody attempting to breach its red line— the security of its citizens— will face severe consequences.

Iranian officials have said the disturbances are a foreign-backed effort to destabilize the country and obstruct economic development.