Intl. conference discusses tourism’s role in entrepreneurship

TEHRAN – Tehran University hosted an international conference on tourism’s role in social entrepreneurship on Tuesday, ISNA reported.

The event explored topics on social entrepreneurship and sustainable tourism as well as entrepreneurial opportunities based on cultural and natural tourist attractions in Iran, the report added.

This event was organized to promote internationalization and create a discourse on entrepreneurship in society.

Nowadays, the tourism industry is seen as an important force behind economic and social development. In addition to eliminating societal problems, tourism entrepreneurship increases a country’s fiscal growth and development, which increases its GDP.

Throughout the development process, employment has been a significant topic of discussion, and it is of vital importance to the success and viability of a country. Tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries, so it is considered an indispensable contributor to job creation.

ABU/AM

