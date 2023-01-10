U.S. official lambasts Trump withdrawal from JCPOA as ‘strategic blunder’

TEHRAN – U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull Washington out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as a “great strategic blunder.”

"This (Joe Biden) administration considers the decision on the part of the last administration to withdraw from the JCPOA, one of the greatest strategic blunders of American foreign policy in recent years," Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday, according to Tasnim.

He was referring to the Iran nuclear deal by its official name – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Iran deal was reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union.

The P5+1 include the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States -- plus Germany, which during the Barak Obama administration had entered into an agreement with Iran.

After quitting the agreement, Trump unleashed what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Washington also reinstalled unilateral sanctions against Tehran, which had been lifted under the JCPOA. Tehran maintains that the policy has failed dismally.

Iran has cited Washington’s indecisiveness as the reason behind the protraction of the talks, as a number of key issues remain unresolved, ranging from the removal of all post-JCPOA sanctions to the provision of guarantees by the American side that it will not leave the deal again.

