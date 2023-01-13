Iranian FM meets top Lebanese authorities

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held separate talks on Friday with the top Lebanese officials during his tour to the country.

The chief Iranian diplomat visited Beirut early on Friday.

Amir Abdollahian visited Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, chief of the Hezbollah resistance movement, discussing recent regional and global developments.

The most recent events in the region, notably in Palestine and Lebanon, were discussed by the two parties.

They also reviewed the Zionist regime's threats and the Axis of Resistance's state of preparation regarding recent regional and global developments during the meeting.

Lebanese PM and Abdollahian discuss bilateral ties

In the meeting between Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Amir Abdollahian, they addressed shared interests.

Issues on bilateral, regional, and global levels were discussed by the two parties.

Amir Abdollahian and Lebanon’s Parliament speaker Nabih Berri also discussed bilateral relations. Iran's top diplomat also shared views on regional and international matters.

Lebanese FM seeks Iran’s help for security and stability

Amir Abdollahian spoke with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, about bilateral, regional, and global matters.

The Lebanese foreign minister requested help from Iran for the security and stability of Lebanon during the meeting.

Amir Abdollahian said, "We are prepared to help repair the power plants in Lebanon and create new power plants."

He then went on to stress his nation's willingness to assist the Lebanese people with regard to the electricity and energy concerns.

In a joint press conference with the Lebanese foreign minister, Amir Abdollahian stated that the two parties had productive discussions with one another on a number of regional issues.

Amir Abdollahian also congratulated the Lebanese people on the Christian New Year and stated that Iran has been and will continue to be a friend during Lebanon's difficult times.

On his most recent trip to the Arab nation, he mentioned the newest Iranian economic initiatives in Lebanon and expressed delight with the pace of activities.

Amir Abdollahian suggested the Lebanese technical group to visit Iran to meet the country's fuel demands in relation to the fuel crisis there, adding the Islamic Republic is ready to assist Lebanon in any way.

The foreign minister also said, “Iran views the security of Lebanon as the security of its own and the region and that it fully supports the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine.”

He also stated that Iran does not meddle in Lebanon's domestic issues and that he believes the Lebanese political parties have the knowledge and skills necessary to choose a new president.

Iran FM meets Al-Nakhalah

Amir Abdollahian and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, also met in Beirut to exchange views on shared matters of interest.

