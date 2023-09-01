Resistance in strongest position: Iran FM to Hezbollah chief

TEHRAN – During a meeting with Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Thursday, the visiting Iranian foreign minister said resistance forces in Lebanon and Palestine are in their strongest position.

“If Israel behaves based on miscalculations, it will face a regrettable reaction from the resistance,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

During the meeting, Nasrallah appreciated Iran’s constructive role in the region and called unforgettable the role of the late General Qassem Soleimani in consolidating regional security against terrorism and the Israeli regime.

The top Iranian diplomat held separate meetings with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad on the same day.

The foreign minister told the resistance leaders that Iran is still committed to its strategy of lending support to the Palestinian nation and resistance and backing Palestine's liberation from occupation. He stressed that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei believes support for resistance forces in the West Bank should not falter.

For their part, the Palestinian officials said that “there will be no retreat from the resistance's operations in the West Bank”.

"The meeting of the Iranian foreign minister with the resistance groups carries the message of unity and alliance of the Axis of Resistance," said a senior representative of Hamas in Lebanon once the meetings were over.

Amir Abdollahian was on his fifth trip to Lebanon since taking office in 2021.

Upon arriving in the capital Beirut, he reiterated Iran's commitment to supporting Lebanon's stability and security. He emphasized Tehran's continued support for the Lebanese people, government, and resistance forces.

He held discussions with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib on Thursday. The two discussed various topics including bilateral, regional, and international issues.

During the meeting, Iran’s foreign minister encouraged all Lebanese parties to engage in dialogue to advance the political process in the country. Additionally, he expressed Iran's willingness to assist Lebanon in countering electricity and fuel shortages, offering help with repairing existing power plants and constructing new ones.

Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that the joint commission for economic cooperation between Iran and Lebanon would convene promptly following the formation of Lebanon's new government.

Bouhabib expressed gratitude for Iran's support in maintaining stability in Lebanon and welcomed further collaboration between the two countries in various areas.

The Iranian foreign minister also met with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday.

Berri says Lebanese officials working seriously to elect president

Berri reassured the Iranian diplomat that Lebanese authorities are working to elect a president as soon as possible. "If the president is elected, Lebanon a a rich country can get out of the current difficult economic situation in a short period of time," he stressed.

Berri also addressed the external pressure on Lebanon, saying certain foreign states are seeking to weaken the Arab country’s resistance.

The Lebanese official also lauded resistance forces as a fundamental pillar of Lebanon’s security, as they help support the nation against various threats.



Iran will stand by Syria

Before embarking on his journey to Lebanon, Amir Abdollahian spent two days in Damascus, where he met with several Syrian officials.

During a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Tehran’s support towards Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as it was alongside Syria in the difficult days, will continue to be alongside Syria and its people under any new circumstances,” said Amir Abdollahian.

The top Iranian diplomat also lauded the Syrian people for giving their all in the fight against terrorism. “We are pleased that today the region and the world have realized the reality and power of Syria. Although unfortunately, the enemies of Syria are still trying to turn the screws on the Syrian nation by resorting to sanctions”.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the need for all parties to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, adding Iran will fight alongside the Arab country until terrorists are wiped off the face of the earth.

Amir Abdollahian buoyant over Syria-Arab League engagement



The minister also described the process of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations as progressing and deemed it in favor of both countries and the whole region. He also expressed satisfaction with the resumption of Syria's engagement in the Arab League and the strengthening of Syrian-Arab relations.

Assad, for his part, congratulated Iran's accession to the BRICS group of emerging economies, saying the membership shows that the world is changing and what Iran and Syria have stood for was right.

Assad also commented on the U.S. foreign policy strategies stating that Washington tries to create tensions and crisis between countries so it can capitalize on Shia-Sunni or Arab-Iranian differences. The president welcomed Iran's initiative to strengthen relations with Arab countries in the region, calling it a strategic move.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed Syria’s political affairs, the Astana process, developments in Palestine as well as other regional and international issues as well.

Before meeting with Assad, Amir Abdollahian held a joint press conference with Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Mekdad.

Mekdad lauded the recent rapprochement deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia saying such deals are to the benefit of the whole region.

“The real threat to the Western presence in the region is friendly ties between regional countries. We are glad that most Arab countries have restored their relations with Iran.

We must accept the geographical realities of the region. This will block the path for Western countries to engage in war. We are pleased with the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and we support it,” said the Syrian foreign minister.

'No détente with Ankara unless Turkey exits illegal forces from Syria’

Regarding the ties between Damascus and Ankara, Mekdad said a détente would not be possible unless Turkey withdraws its illegal forces from Syria.

He also commented on years of U.S. crimes against Syrian people saying Washington needs to realize that it is time to leave. “In the past 12 years, thousands of Syrians have lost their lives as a direct result of U.S. crimes. We gave our all to stand against Washington’s actions and we are sure that the U.S. will once again fail to carry out its vicious plans. However, this time, it is the world that is unitedly standing against U.S. actions. We see how the U.S. interferes in Ukraine. What is happening in Niger; people are tired of the interference of Americans and Europeans in their internal affairs and want them to let go of their countries”.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian commented on the implementation of economic agreements between the two countries, saying several steps have been taken to make sure the agreements are executed.

“In recent days, an economic delegation from Syria traveled to Tehran. Our ambassadors in Damascus and Tehran actively follow up on the agreements made by the two presidents. We will continue our strong support for each other in trade, economic, and technological matters,” added the Iranian official.

Iran’s foreign minister also reassured that the two countries would follow up on their plans despite constant efforts by the U.S. to hinder Iran-Syria ties.

MHA/PA