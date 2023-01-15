SPGC indigenizes knowledge for manufacturing 1,386 equipment items

TEHRAN – Engineers at South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) have managed to indigenize the knowledge for the production of 1,386 items and parts used in the country’s gas industry during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-December 21, 2022), Shana reported on Saturday.

The engineers and specialists of the company’s central workshop are working every day for the domestic manufacturing of the parts and equipment needed in this complex in order to realize the programs defined in the current year which is named the year of knowledge-based production and job-creation and also to ensure sustained gas production during the cold season, SPGC Head Ahmad Bahoush said.

EF/MA