Hir glass-bottomed bridge, a successful tourism investment, governor-general says

TEHRAN – The suspension bridge of Hir in the northwestern Ardabil province is a successful example of investment in the field of tourism, the province’s governor-general has said.

The curved glass-bottomed bridge, which is considered an advantage of Ardabil tourism, has caused reverse migration in the region as well as tourism prosperity, CHTN quoted Seyyed Hamed Ameli as saying on Saturday.

However, tourism infrastructure in the region needs to be improved, the official added.

Inaugurated in 2020, the curved glass-bottomed bridge was reportedly the first of its kind in the world. Measuring 220 meters in length, the bridge’s all-glass parts and metal cables have been constructed by domestic engineers using high-quality materials.

Back in 2020, a local tourism official announced that Ardabil can be named the province of suspension bridges, pointing to the Meshginshahr suspension bridge and Hir curved glass suspension bridge as well as the Azna suspension bridge.

Ardabil is home to a variety of “scary” glass bridges. Moreover, it embraces the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition.

Ardabil is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AM