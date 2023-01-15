Riyadh looking to get more points 

TEHRAN- The Shargh newspaper points to the lack of readiness and desire by Saudi Arabia to resume relations with Iran.

"Due to some developments and temporary issues (unrest in Iran), Saudi Arabia imagines that by delaying the restoration of relations with the Islamic Republic, it can get more concession from Tehran from a position of power,” Shaq quoted an expert as saying.

The paper says Saudi Arabia is trying to turn the Baghdad meetings intended to reestablish ties between Tehran and Riyadh into a "protracted and delaying process".

Etemad: Lack of a macro strategy for main int'l corridors

In an interview with Etemad, a political analyst explains why Iran is not present in the commercial corridors of the region. "There are two main reasons for the issue: One reason is external and related to the politics of countries, and the other reason is internal," the analyst notes.

“We don’t have an independent and coherent policy on the issue. Regarding the external reason, after the end of Iraq’s war against Iran (in the 1980s) and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Americans followed a macro policy and believed that if stability and security were established in Iran after the end of the war, Iran can use its geographical advantage to promote its position at the international level, that is why the U.S. did not let the transit routes pass through Iran.”

Kayhan: Chaos, ability of Iranians



In its editorial, Kayhan analyzed the recent riots and how it failed.

The enemy did not calculate the special ability of the Iranians, or even if they calculated, they did not have a way to neutralize it, the publication said.



Iran is a country where successive movements have been launched against Western domination over the past 150 years.



Iranians have won the world's biggest revolution against the West with great speed and maintained it for 44 years.



Decades of harsh Western sanctions failed to force them to rise against the Islamic Revolution.



America and its puppets have either not made calculations regarding the intelligence and strength of the Iranian leadership, or if they had made calculations, they had no other way than to spread lies against it.

The people and the Leader of the revolution were able to overcome the recent unrest. In one sentence "Iran's will to defeat its enemies was stronger than the enemies' will to defeat theirs."

Iran: Europe's analytical mistake



In an interview with the Iran daily on relations between Europe and Iran, a political expert has said: "Iran is not a destructive and insecure player, but if the destabilizing challenges in the countries of the region are too much, these insecurities will spill over to Europe."



Iran can help the Europeans a lot not to let the insecurity spread there. Over the next few months, the Europeans will come to the conclusion that they have made an "analytical mistake".



It is expected that West Asia to face challenges next year and that challenges move toward the Europeans and harm them.



Referring to the UK that has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and also the possibility of a similar action by other European countries, the newspaper writes: One day, they made an analytical mistake recalling their ambassador, but in the end, they felt obliged to resume relations.



This time, it seems that after a few months, with a change in their approach, they will again put forward proposals to continue negotiations. But these opportunities, as the foreign minister has said, are not open always. "Perhaps the situation in Iran will change in four months, and Iran will not negotiate with Europe in the next four months under the same conditions that it was willing to negotiate."

Armen-e-Melli: Two benefits of agreement between Iran, IAEA



In its editorial, Arman Melli discusses the prospect of nuclear negotiations to revive the JCPOA and writes: "The reality is that the negotiations to revive the JCPOA have not reached a deadlock because of the safeguards issues raised by the IAEA, but it was deadlocked because of the way countries such as the U.S., Germany, England, and France look at the protests and unrest in Iran.

They are waiting to see where these protests will lead to and then decide about the future of the negotiations.

But if Iran can reach an agreement with the IAEA and solve the three questions raised, it will have two advantages: First, it will prevent a new resolution from being passed by the IAEA Board of Governors (BOG). Second, if this problem is solved, the excuse that the West announced last year for not negotiating will no longer exist. Because Iran wanted the three IAEA questions to be resolved in the form of political talks between Iran and the Western countries, but the Western countries claimed that the Board of Governors should decide on the matter and they cannot interfere."

