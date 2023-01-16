Hadi Rezaei to remain Iran sitting volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Hadi Rezaei will lead Iran sitting volleyball team in the 2022 Asian Para Games, head of the sitting volleyball association Ali Kashfia said.

The legendary coach inspired Iran to win the 2022 Sitting Volleyball World Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina in last year’s November.

“We will participate in the ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zonal Championships (PVAO) in Almaty, Kazakhstan in July as well as 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in October,” Kashfia said.

“Rezaei will continue his cooperation with us until the end of the 2022 Asian Para Games,” he added.

Rezaei was named as an Honorary Life Member of World Paravolley in April 2022 due to his significant contribution to the organization over the years.