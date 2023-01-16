Iranian pilot dies in South Africa accident 

TEHRAN – A young Iranian pilot has lost his life in an accident in South Africa, the Iranian ambassador to the African country announced.

The pilot, named Aryan Assad, lost his life during a training mission on the outskirt of Johannesburg, Ambassador Mehdi Agha Jafari said on Instagram.

The ambassador described the incident as “painful” and offered condolences to the family of the pilot.

Jafari said the incident took place on Sunday.