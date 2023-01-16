UK infuriated on intelligence failure: MP

TEHRAN- The United Kingdom is fuming about intelligence failures following the execution of Alireza Akbari, an Iranian-British national, on charges of spying for Britain’s spy service, MI6, an MP has remarked.

“The United Kingdom is not remorseful about Akbari's death. It is always willing to make compromises in order to achieve its intelligence objectives. It is enraged about an intelligence failure,” said Ebrahim Azizi, deputy head of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

He said that Akbari had committed treason against Iran and jeopardized vital military and security intelligence.

“All spies are dealt brutally over the world, and this is an internationally acknowledged reality,” Azizi noted.

He indicated that the British are furious because they have discovered that their decisions throughout the entire process went wrong as Iran's intelligence agencies had provided wrong information to their agent.

They were enraged when they discovered that Iranian security agencies had been keeping a close eye on someone they had been investing on for years.

He came to the conclusion that there was no need to reply to the “baseless, unsubstantiated, and unreasonable” claims regarding Akbari's execution that lacked both national and international legal support.

Akbari, arrested some three years ago on espionage charges, was sentenced to death over disrupting Iran’s internal and external security through the transmission of information to the UK.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Intelligence last Wednesday, it emphasized that Akbari was considered as a leading agent working for the MI6, collecting sensitive information from Iran in a bid to provide it to the spy service.

The report of his execution was announced on Saturday by the Iranian Judiciary.

The Judiciary announced that Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defense minister, was sentenced to death and executed on charges of “corruption on Earth,” “threatening social and political well-being,” and “extensive actions against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence agency”.

In the reaction to his execution, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly sent a tweet on Saturday night suggesting that London was contemplating its options in light of Akbari's verdict.

In addition, Cleverly stated on Saturday that sanctions had been put on Iran's prosecutor general following the execution of Akbari.

On Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also summoned Simon Shercliffe, the British ambassador in Tehran, in reaction to Britain's unusual actions, notably in the area of Iran's national security.

When criticizing Tehran for its alleged violations of human rights on Saturday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underlined once more that “Our response to Iran is not confined to today. We are considering more options.”

Akbari had worked in various positions since 1360s (1980s), including the deputy minister of defense under the presidency of Mohammad Khatami.

During the process of obtaining a visa from the British embassy in Tehran, he was flagged by the intelligence agents stationed there and then became a full-fledged employee for the British spy agency.