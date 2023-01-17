Iran detains German national over photographing ‘sensitive’ oil facility

TEHRAN- Iran detained on Tuesday a German national for photographing a “sensitive” oil infrastructure in the oil rich province of Khuzestan.

The German citizen was detained while photographing the oil facility in Omidiyeh county.

Iran has made note of the fact that several foreign nationals, including Germans, had been detained recently in the midst of disturbances that started in the country September 2022.

One of riot ringleaders arrested

Tehran’s prosecutor, Ali Salehi, also announced on Tuesday that a person who played a key role in whipping up uprisings in the country has been detained.

From the outbreak of the unrest in the country, a group of hooligans under the guise of protecting Iranians, strived to plan and create chaos throughout the country, the prosecutor said.

Salehi went on to say that based on the intelligence, it is revealed that the criminal group had had an unmediated link with the foreign-backed intelligence services.

He also cast light on the way they recruited people, pointing out that from the outset, they were placed under the intelligence umbrella of the security forces, noting they made their strategy of exploiting the capacity of thugs and turning them into rioters.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in police custody in mid-September Iran has faced Western-orchestrated uprisings.

Iran has said that Western nations, especially Germany, are responsible for inciting riots in the country.