Freedom of speech in the West is just a claim

TEHRAN- Etemad writes about the West’s double-standard approach in terms of freedom of speech.

"If a person in a corner of the world makes a critical statement about the Holocaust and calls into question the existing and also the official story, suddenly all the media and influential people of the West put him under the most severe destructive and sanctions pressures, etc.,” the newspaper wrote.

But on the other hand, the pro-reform newspaper added, when people or Western media outlets “insult our beliefs or national and religious figures of Muslims, they will say that it is freedom of expression.”

Iran: Grossi should take an impartial approach

The Iran newspaper refers to the request of the IAEA's director general to travel to Tehran and writes: "During his previous visit, Grossi accepted Tehran's proposal to fully close allegations against Tehran, but after that, under the pressure of the U.S., E3, and Israel forgot and violated his commitments.

Since Iran had fully cooperated to disprove the accusations, in case of verification both in terms of sampling and data analysis and in the field of access to solve the cases, the IAEA's director general should have declared the Iran case as closed. So, if Iran allows Grossi to travel, he should take an impartial approach and avoid making new excuses.”

In remarks on Thursday, Grossi expressed hope to visit Iran soon.

“I hope I can go to Tehran. I always say that the Agency is a place of agreement, a space, a platform for mutual understanding. So I am ready to travel and start again, if possible, as soon as possible,” Grossi said in an interview with Vatican Media.

Hamshahri: 30 enemy miscalculations

Hamshahri has addressed the recent speech of the Leader of the Revolution and his reference to the enemy's miscalculations in the recent riots.

The author mentioned 30 cases of the enemy's miscalculations, some of which are:

- They thought that by putting pressure on the officials and politicians of Western countries and threatening Iran, the authorities of the Islamic Republic would become passive.

- They thought that the judiciary would give up under pressure for executions and legal punishment.

- They thought that by killing and threatening religious people and Basiji, Iran will be afraid.

- They thought that Iran's Bazaars would be closed by threats and intimidation.

Arman-e Emrooz: Tehran is skeptical about IAEA

Arman-e Emrooz writes about Grossi's possible trip to Tehran and believes that one should be cautious about the results of the visit.

It says: "The Western side of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), believes that after the nuclear deal Safeguards issues can be discussed separately between Iran and the IAEA, so Safeguards issues has nothing to do with returning the parties to the JCPOA.

What made Iran pessimistic about these statements was the US and EU actions and behaviors regarding the issues between Iran and the IAEA.

Based on the 2015 agreement, the PMD between Tehran and the IAEA was closed forever, but later due to Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA and Israel's pressures and lobbies, the ground was set for raising new issues.

On November 17, 2021, the United States, France, Britain, and Germany submitted a resolution to the board of governors of the IAEA, accusing Iran of not cooperating with the agency.”

Arman-e Melli: Some try to link Shamkhani to Akbari

Arman-e Melli has claimed that some people are looking to link Alireza Akbari – a former deputy defense minister who spied for Britain and was executed in recent days - to Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the National Security Council.

With these accusations, they are trying to provide the ground for dismissal of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from his position, the daily wrote without presenting any evidence.

