Ex-Persepolis forward Locadia linked with Barcelona

TEHRAN - Jurgen Locadia has been linked with a move to Barcelona football club.

The Catalan club is going to find a replacement for Memphis Depay, who will likely join Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old Dutch attacker, who terminated his contract with Iran’s Persepolis in late December, could join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Locadia traveled to his country due to his wife’s illness but announced that he would not return to Iran for family reasons.

He was the best goalscorer of Persepolis in the current season. He scored six goals in nine matches for the Reds.

Players such as Alexis Ssnchez, Roberto Firmino, Alfredo Morelos, Dries Mertens and Moussa Dembele are under contract with their respective clubs for less than six months and are therefore relatively eligible to negoatiate with other clubs.

Locadia, ex-player of PSV, Brighton & Hove Albion and TSG Hoffenheim, is without a club and is an option without any costs.