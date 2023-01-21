In an article entitled "Enemy and miscalculation again", the Jam-e-Jam newspaper refers to the European Parliament's policy towards the IRGC and writes: The IRGC is a part of the country that cannot be separated.

Therefore, if the European Union is going to declare the IRGC as a terrorist group, Iran has the right to consider the military of EU member states as terrorist.



The newspaper points out 7 strategic mistakes of Europe towards Iran and writes:

- The IRGC played the biggest role in dealing with regional and global terrorists

- In that case Europe gives Iran the permission to consider the armies of hostile countries as terrorists

- The IRGC played a big role in the failure of the enemies in the hybrid war

- Calling a country's army, a terrorist is against international law.

- The IRGC is the legal and official military of Iran

- The Europeans are owed to IRGC for fighting against ISIS terrorists

- The IRGC is a popular army that takes most of its popularity from the people.



Javan: Half-dead JCPOA

The European Parliament passed a resolution Thursday calling on the EU and member states to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, but it does not vote in favor of suspending the JCPOA talks.

It shows that the European move is a prelude to demand more concessions in nuclear negotiations. The body of the agreement must remain but the soul of the agreement must be weakened to the extent that it hangs between life and death. So, from America's point of view, the negotiations should continue and not be completely suspended but remain suspended and delayed as much as they like.

Europe is also a "yes-man!" to America, and the French cartoons as well as the European and Zionist instigated vandalism in Iran should be analyzed in this framework: "What should we do to make Iran give more concessions?"

In this process, the West has an active representative in Iran, who "represents" the plans of the EU in Iran! While the West is putting pressure on Iran, their representatives start talking about the JCPOA and FATF and warn the officials of the consequences of not signing them.

The plan is very simple. It has several aspects:

"1- The West wants more concessions. 2- Just when the Iranian government is preparing to sign the agreement, it holds back. 3- Those who receive fund from the UK and the US start rioting. 4- Reformists are either silent or implicitly supporting rioters or condemn dealing with the riots. 5- The West puts more pressure. 6- Reformists describe the pressure by the West as destructive for the country. 7- Reformists consider Iran as responsible for the failure of the JCPOA. 8- At the same time, reformists call on the president to resign. 9- The West spends more money. 10- The West sends a message that "give more concessions we will sign the deal".

Kayhan: Supporters of terrorism are angry about IRGC's role in providing security

Although the list of betrayals and crimes committed by the United States and Europe against Iran is not a secret, the recent action of the European Parliament against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) shows that the West is angry over control of recent riots in the country by the IRGC.

The European Parliament passed a resolution Thursday calling on the EU and member states to designate the IRGC as a terrorist group, but it did not vote in favor of suspending the JCPOA talks.

In its resolution, the European Parliament urges Tehran to suspend the punishment of rioters and release the criminals arrested in the recent riots.

Europe's opposition to the IRGC is not only limited to the recent non-binding resolution. They have not only sanctioned Iran's military commanders many times in the past three and a half months, rather, they have been doing so for more than fourteen decades. Wherever they were fed up with the authority of the IRGC, they tried to damage the brilliant identity of the ‘defenders of the security’ in the public opinion.

The pointless move of the Europeans proved that they intend to confront the IRGC due to its effective role in establishing internal security and regional stability.

On the other hand, the resolution, which was welcomed by the U.S. and Israel, should be considered as completing the puzzle of the ominous plans of the Western domineering system to bring Iran to its knees in the nuclear negotiations.

It is interesting to note that the European Parliament has placed the IRGC on the list of terrorist groups but voted against the plan to suspend the JCPOA negotiations.

Accordingly, it can be said that the resolution is part of the propaganda campaign and maximum pressure on Iran to get more concessions from Iran in the nuclear negotiations.



Etemad: Protests in Iran are not over yet

In an interview with the Etemad newspaper, former Tehran University professor Sadegh Zibakalam says: The fire (of protests) is still flaming although it may be covered in ashes for a while; a wind blowing or something peripheral issue has the potential to make the flames stronger than before.



In the interview, Zibakalam criticizes the continued negative approach toward the needs of youth and women and says: Now that it seems that the intensity of the protests has decreased, the hard core of power is looking for the continuation of the past policies and is trying to return the situation to the conditions before the beginning of the unrest.

In general, many managers of the country do not believe in the existence of a crisis in the country and believe that the unrest was a challenge that was provoked by the hostile media from outside the country, which ended.



He says the reasons that led to the recent protests still remain. “On the contrary, I believe that the continuation of the wrong policies will make the dimensions of the next demonstrations much wider.”

Zibakalam, the professor emeritus of political science, adds, “If there will be no changes or reforms and the system continues to follow the same past policies, we will not go anywhere. From now on, I am afraid for the future of this policy.”

The protests are results of people's frustration and disappointment regarding lack of reform, he opines.

He also says it is not possible to link the fate of 80 million Iranians to 1 or 2 million hardliners.