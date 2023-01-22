Non-oil goods worth $1.13b exported from East Azarbaijan in 9 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, non-oil commodities valued at $1.13 billion were exported from East Azarbaijan province, in the northwest of Iran, during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2022).

Saber Parnian, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said minerals and mining industries products accounted for the lion’s share of the export from the province in the said time span.

He put the worth of export from the said sector at $426 million, with a 13.7-percent growth year on year.

He said 1,276 types of products were exported to 98 countries from the province in the first nine months of this year and named Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, United Arab Emirates, and Georgia as the major export destinations.

The head of the province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department also named Yemen, Ethiopia, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Venezuela as some of the new export markets of East Azarbaijan products.

As previously announced by an official with the province’s customs department, the value of export from East Azarbaijan rose 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2022), from its preceding year.

Leili Orangi said that commodities worth $1.654 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports indicate nine percent annual growth, she added.

The official named carpets and handicrafts, sweets and chocolates, glass and glass products, steel and cast iron, objects made of plastic materials, minerals and stones, nuts, petrochemical products, machinery and mechanical devices, components and parts, leather and shoes as the major exported items, and Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Georgia, Bulgaria, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Italy as the main export destinations.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 19 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022) up to December 31, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to the IRICA data, Iran exported 97.843 million tons of goods valued at $43.088 billion in the mentioned period, also registering a two-percent increase in weight

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, and film-grade polyethylene were the main exported products in the said time span.

Major export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India.

The Islamic Republic has also imported 28.18 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $44.337 billion in the first 286 days of the present year, with a 14.7-percent growth in value and a 10-percent increase in weight, year on year.

The major items of goods imported into the country in the said period include corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and cell phones, based on the IRICA data.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned period, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

Reportedly, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 17 percent during the mentioned period, as compared to the same time span in the past year.

Iran traded more than 126 million tons of non-oil products worth over $88 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

MA/MA