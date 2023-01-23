Fajr Intl. Theater Festival pays tribute to actor Ali Soleimani

Ali Soleimani’s widow and daughter accept a posthumous award given to the stage and screen actor during the opening ceremony of the 41st Fajr International Theater Festival at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on January 21, 2023.

Soleimani, who played roles in acclaimed productions such as Asghar Farhadi’s TV series “Story of a City” and Bahram Beizai’s movie “Killing Mad Dogs”, died from COVID-19 in August 2021. He was 51.



