Iran’s top 100 companies honored

TEHRAN – Iran’s top 100 companies and firms were introduced and rewarded in a ceremony held on Monday, IRIB reported.

Selected by the Iran Industrial Management Institute (IMI), the mentioned companies were honored in the 25th edition of IMI’s annual ranking conference (IMI-100).

The nominees, including 50 knowledge-based companies, have been assessed based on 32 main indicators, including sales, added value, number of employees, assets, productivity, exports, etc.

As reported, the event was attended by representatives of the selected companies as well as senior officials including Head of Industrial Management Institute Abolfazl Kiani-Bakhtiari.

Also, on Monday, a portal, dubbed “Taraz” was unveiled by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi which is designed for evaluating and rewarding law-abiding and exemplary companies.

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvani-Far and Head of the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) Davoud Manzour.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khandouzi said the 13th government has put facilitating production and encouraging the productive sector on its agenda, and this issue is always emphasized by the president.

EF/MA