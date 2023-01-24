‘Developing transportation infrastructure, a must for boosting Iran-Namibia trade’

TEHRAN – The deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) says developing transportation infrastructure is a prerequisite for the expansion of trade ties between Iran and Namibia.

Speaking in a meeting with Head of Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Charity Mwale Mwiya in Tehran on Tuesday, Alireza Yavari expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of trade between the two countries, saying: “The lack of transportation infrastructure between the two countries is the most important reason for the decrease in the level of trade relations between Iran and Namibia.”

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, Yavari pointed to pharmaceuticals, food industry, and agriculture as potential areas for cooperation between the two countries and said: “Since these areas are not affected by the U.S. sanctions, the chambers of commerce of Iran and Namibia can establish good business relations in these areas.”

Mwiya for her part expressed interest in using the experiences of Iranian companies in processing agricultural products and stated: “Namibia is one of the world’s top meat exporters and one of the successful countries in the field of fisheries and fish farming.”

“Iran and Namibia can also have good cooperation in the field of processing precious stones, including diamonds,” she stressed.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Alireza Yavari (1st L) and Head of Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Charity Mwale Mwiya (1st R)