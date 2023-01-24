TEDPIX drops 7,800 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 7,892 points to 1.646 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 9.151 billion securities worth 59.82 trillion rials (about $149.55 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 7,539 points, and the second market’s index lost 10,494 points

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

