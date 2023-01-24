Yasuj to host snow festival

TEHRAN –The southwestern Iranian city of Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, will be hosting a snow festival, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The 5th edition of the Dena snow festival is planned to be held in Yasuj ski resort on Thursday and Friday, Farshid Karami explained on Tuesday.

The festival aims at developing tourism in the region as well as generating job opportunities for the locals, the official added.

Performing folk music, making local food, and organizing various sports competitions are parts of the event, he noted.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is known for being home to various nomadic tribes. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/AM

