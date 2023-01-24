Boynton Beach kinetic biennial picks works by Iranian artist Mohammadreza Yazdi 

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Mohammadreza Yazdi will showcase a number of his works at the 6th International Kinetic Biennial.

The free art exhibit and symposium of artists, designers and performers will be held on January 28 and 29 in Boynton Beach, a city in the U.S. state of Florida.

The kinetic art biennial demonstrates the interconnectedness of art and technology and leverages human fascination with movement.

Kinetic art is art from any medium that contains movement perceivable by the viewer or that depends on motion for its effect. Canvas paintings that extend the viewer’s perspective of the artwork and incorporate multidimensional movement are the earliest examples of kinetic art.

Yazdi began his career when he was a university student and deeply attached to the movements and changes of living organisms, he said in an introduction to his exhibition at the biennial.

Athletic figures inspired his work at the beginning and his participation in several major international art events encouraged him to work on other more serious projects.

“In my opinion, motion and in general kinetic art have brought dynamism into my artworks due to forms and their functions,” he said.

“Accordingly, I can say that in the series ‘First Explosion’, visitors closely encounter my sculpture creating an interactive space,” he added.

“This correlation is directly connected to the visitors, suggesting they deliberately shake the sculpture or make some movements,” he explained.

“Flying” and “Deep Breathing” are also among the numerous projects carried out by Yazdi.

“Iranian architecture and visual culture during the Islamic period are two major sources of inspiration for me,” he noted.

This attitude causes him to collaborate closely with interior designers, architects and engineers, including Farhad Purkhorsandi and Hamidreza Maghari and Morteza Qavami.

He believes that there is a significant relationship between architecture, interior design and sculpture and his artworks represent the interaction between them.

Photo: “Cradle of the Time” (2015) by Mohammadreza Yazdi.

MMS/YAW

