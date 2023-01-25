Ancient mudbrick fort restored in eastern Iran

TEHRAN – The second phase of a restoration project on a historical fortification in eastern Sarbisheh county, South Khorasan province, has come to an end, a local tourism official has said.

The project involved repairing the walls and towers of the structure as well as strengthening its infrastructure, Hadi Haqpanah explained on Wednesday.

From very early history to modern times, defensive walls have often been necessary for cities to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest.

Fortifications in antiquity were designed primarily to defeat attempts at the escalade, and to defend territories in warfare and were also used to solidify rule in a region during peacetime.

Uruk in ancient Sumer (Mesopotamia) is one of the world’s oldest known walled cities. The Ancient Egyptians also built fortresses on the frontiers of the Nile Valley to protect against invaders from neighboring territories.

Many of the fortifications of the ancient world were built with mud brick, often leaving them no more than mounds of dirt for today’s archaeologists.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions, such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry, which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

