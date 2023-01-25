Kanoon celebrates Islamic Revolution anniversary by presenting 5 million books

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon announced on Wednesday that will celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution by presenting children with five million books.

Speaking at a press conference, Hamed Alamati said the book will be presented during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations beginning February 1.

Two million volumes are ready for distribution and three million books will be published by the beginning of the celebrations.

Most of the books will be sent to remote rural regions and distributed among the urban poor.

Kanoon centers across the country will renew memberships in their libraries for free during the ten-day celebration.

Groups of storytellers and puppeteers will travel by bookmobiles to remote rural areas across Iran to perform for children with entertaining programs.

The institute also plans to organize a painting competition on the theme of the Iranian flag. They will also produce handiwork about the Islamic Republic to carry during a rally, which will be organized on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

Kanoon centers across Iran will also hold exhibitions of paintings, cartoons and books during the celebrations.

The institute is the organizer of Iran’s International Storytelling Festival, the 24th edition of which was held last week in Yazd.

It donated the copyrights for the Spanish translation of three of its publications to Nicaragua on Saturday.

The donation was made during Kanoon director Hamed Alamati’s meeting with three Nicaraguan officials, Minister of Youth Lucien Guevara, Minister of Family Johana Vanessa Flores Jiménez and Minister of Education Lilliam Esperanza Herrera, who attended the First International Congress for Women of Influence held last Friday.

Photo: Kanoon director Hamed Alamati attends a press conference to brief the media on the institute’s programs for the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

