Over 300m square meters of ceramics, tiles produced in 9 months

TEHRAN- Production of ceramics and tiles in Iran stood at 332 million square meters in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data indicate that the nine-month output has fallen three percent as compared to the production in the same period of time in the past year.

The chairman of the Iranian Ceramic Society says Iran-made ceramics and tiles are currently exported to 150 different countries.

Asghar Ahaniha has said that the export of Iran-made products has significantly increased in recent years as new markets have been opened in Africa and Russia.

Since the cost of transportation is of great importance in exports, the Iranian producers prioritize the export of their products to the neighboring and regional states, he noted, adding that 80 percent of Iranian tiles and ceramics are currently exported to Iraq and Pakistan.

Some Iranian producers export 50 to 60 percent of their products to other countries because the high-quality Iranian products are comparable with European products, he said.

MA/MA