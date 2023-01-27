TSE’s main index loses 75,500 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 75,515 points to 1.611 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one.

Iranian government has allocated 150 trillion rials (about $375 million) to the country’s Capital Market Stabilization and Development Fund (CMSDF) in the budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1402 (begins on March 21) to support small shareholders.

