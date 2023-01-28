The Holocaust and Palestine

TEHRAN- Many ask the question "What are the links between the Holocaust and the Palestinians?" The answer is there are none.

In many Western countries, it is a crime to deny the Holocaust, with many people being sentenced to prison for making such a statement.

Those who criticize the Holocaust or give a slightly different narrative to the events that happened in World War 2 in Germany and the territory it occupied are promptly dismissed from their posts and jobs.

The issue is not something up for debate or discussion in any form in many Western countries. Which begs the question why? Considering the scale of the massacres as reported and narrated in the West.

Those who even open the topic are labelled as anti-Semitic. This is while European governments are accused of being directly complicit in attacks against Islam, as was the case in the recent case of the desecration of the Muslim Holy book, the Quran, in Sweden and the Netherlands

There have been high ranking politicians who have been suspended from their political party for linking Zionism with Adolf Hitler’s Nazism.

One of these high-profile cases was that of the former London Mayor, Ken Livingstone.

Livingstone, who has been a member of the UK’s opposition Labour party for some 50 years, was denounced, silenced, and suspended from the party in 2016 for suggesting that Hitler at one-point had supported the Zionism movement.

Other political figures had come out in support of Livingstone saying that he was just simply stating the truth.

However, they were all also condemned and criticized as well for being “anti-Semitic”.

During an interview about a fellow Labour party member who said the Israelis should be relocated to the UK, Livingstone noted, "When Hitler won his election in 1932 his policy then was that Jews should be moved to Israel. He was supporting Zionism before he went mad."

He later appeared on news media outlets in other countries that allowed the topic to be openly discussed and posed the question “has the Holocaust been exploited to oppress others?”

This is while he repeated his remarks that Hitler had indeed worked with the Zionists.

Livingstone announced his resignation from the Labour Party in 2018, saying the issues surrounding his suspension had become a distraction.

Critics say one of the main reasons for silencing any discussion on the Holocaust is that the West uses it as a pretext to support the illegal creation of the Israeli entity.

However, there are no links whatsoever.

Apart from the fact that Hitler murdered many people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds including those of the Jewish and Islamic faith, the planning for the Zionist entity occurred before Hitler or his fascist Nazi party had any power or influence at all.

Many Zionists and their supporters cite the Holocaust as the reason for the establishment of the Zionist entity.

It should be noted that not all Zionists are Jews and not all Jews are Zionists. In fact, there are a vast number of Jews who oppose Zionism and the Israeli war crimes in occupied Palestine.

The facts on the ground are that the Belfour declaration is the reason behind the creation of the Israeli apartheid entity.

The Belfour declaration dates to the year 1917 by then British empire that planned for the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine, where a small Jewish population lived side by side in peace with the Christian Palestinians and the majority Arab Muslim Palestinian population.

This followed negotiations between the British and Zionist groups and led to the creation of Israel in what was then a country named Palestine.

The original text of the British Belfour declaration read "his Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object".

This was before any Holocaust took place and concentration camps discovered following Germany's defeat in World War 2.

Yet in 1948, after the British empire in Palestine ended, and following a series of negotiations between the British and the Zionists, London illegally gave the country of Palestine to the what is referred to in the West as "Israel".

This as many falsely cite newly found footage after the end of World War 2 of the Holocaust as justification for the creation of the occupying entity.

But don't mention that in the West or you would face time behind bars.

Soon afterwards, Jews from Europe and America were relocated to Palestine in their masses and over the decades they committed massacres and war crimes amid an ethnic cleansing campaign against the indigenous people of the land.

The only country that has been completely wiped off the face of the earth over the past century has been Palestine.